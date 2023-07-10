Johnson County prosecutor will not pursue charges in connection with student's death at Whiteland High School

The prosecutor's office stated they would not pursue criminal charges against school officials because it was "not a function of their office."

WHITELAND, Ind. — The Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office will not pursue criminal charges in connection with the death of 15-year-old Alaina Dildine, who died after suffering a seizure at the Whiteland High School pool in May.

Results of an investigation by the Johnson County Sheriff's Office completed after her death were reportedly forwarded to the prosecutor's office to determine if criminal laws were violated by school employees during the incident, according to the office.

However, the prosecutor's office said making a determination of whether any "negligence on behalf of school officials contributed to this tragedy" was not a "function of their office," and that the civil justice system would need to decide that.

"This accidental death is an unspeakable tragedy and this office expresses its sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the student," the office of Prosecutor Brandon J. Robinson said in a statement.

Dildine died after being pulled from the swimming pool at the high school on May 16. That happened during a physical education class around 11:45 a.m., according to the school.

During a press conference on May 17, school officials said they believed Dildine was swimming laps with other students when she "went under a bulkhead" that divides the pool.

The school claimed there was a lifeguard and instructor on the pool deck when Dildine reportedly went under.