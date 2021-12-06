Gleaners receives 748 food items from Carmel preschool students

As a learning exercise, the children and teachers discuss how food banks and shelters help people in their community.

CARMEL, Ind. — Preschool students in Carmel are celebrating the holiday season by giving back to those in need.

The students at Primrose School at West Carmel collectively donated 748 food items to Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana in its annual food drive.

Each year, preschool and pre-K students in the 455 Primrose schools across the country participate in the unique "Caring & Giving Food Drive," in which students earn donations by completing age-appropriate chores at home. Then, the students count their collective donations and make a shopping list of healthy food items.

Students then bring in canned goods from home, and teachers go to the grocery store to get items from a list created and funded by the students.

As a learning exercise, the children and teachers discuss how food banks and shelters help people in their community.

Primrose School at West Carmel is located at 3746 W. 98th St.