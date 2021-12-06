Man sentenced to 50 years in stabbing of Columbus ice skating instructor

Ryan Halligan was sentenced in the attempted murder of Emaly "Emma" Baxter in 2020.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A man found guilty in the stabbing of a Columbus ice skating instructor will spend decades in prison for it.

Ryan Halligan was sentenced to 35 years in the attempted murder of Emaly "Emma" Baxter in 2020. He was sentenced to an additional 15 years for being a habitual offender.

Halligan had been facing additional charges of aggravated battery, criminal confinement, strangulation, auto theft and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Those charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

The charges stem from an incident at the Hamilton Center Ice Arena in July of 2020. Police said Baxter was arriving for work when Halligan approached her. She tried to drive away, but Halligan crashed a stolen car into hers.

Police said Halligan then assaulted and stabbed Baxter before running off as police arrived.