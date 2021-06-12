x
'Trolls Live!' tour coming to downtown Indianapolis in February 2022

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. ET.
Credit: Live Nation
"Trolls Live!" will be at the Murat Theatre at the Old National Centre in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday, Feb. 26 and Sunday, Feb. 27.

INDIANAPOLIS — Poppy, Branch and all of their Trolls friends are coming to Indianapolis!

"Trolls Live!" will be at the Murat Theatre at the Old National Centre on Saturday, Feb. 26 and Sunday, Feb. 27. There will be performances at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on both days.

Tickets start at $15 and go on sale Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. ET. There will be a limited number of VIP Party tickets, starting at $125, and include premium show seating, a souvenir lanyard and an after-show meet-and-greet with Poppy and Branch.

The tour's website provides the following synopsis: "The journey begins when the Trolls’ Hug Time is unexpectedly put at risk. Knowing the only way to save it is by doing what the Trolls do best, Poppy hosts a toe-tapping, Trolls-tastic show!"

The interactive show will feature popular Trolls songs, as well as new music and choreography.

Click here to read the Old National Centre's health and safety guidelines.

