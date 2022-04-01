Carmel police searching for missing teenager

Taylor Foster was last seen near South Rangeline Road and East 126th Street on Wednesday, March 30.

CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel are searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since Wednesday.

Investigators are asking for the public's help in locating Taylor Foster, who was last seen March 30 in the 700 block of South Rangeline Road, near East 126th Street, in Carmel. She was last seen wearing blue pajama pants and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Police believe Foster may be in the Indianapolis area.

If you have information about Taylor Foster's whereabouts, call the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2580.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.