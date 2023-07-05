Carmel police searching for missing 36-year-old woman

Bettina Rippy was last seen leaving a home on Hopewell Parkway shortly after noon on June 28.

CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel are searching for a 36-year-old woman who has been missing over a week.

Bettina "Tina" Carlita Rippy was reported missing to the Fishers Police Department on July 1. Investigators in Fishers then learned Rippy was last seen leaving a residence in the 7000 block of Hopewell Parkway in Carmel around 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28.

Because of the location where Rippy was last seen, Carmel police have taken over the investigation into her disappearance.

Rippy is described as a 5-foot, 10-inch, 250-pound Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing jean shorts with a short-sleeved, multi-colored pink and purple shirt. She was carrying a Walmart bag.

Rippy is known to drive a maroon 2010 Honda Pilot with Indiana license plate 779RSR.

Police do not believe Rippy is in immediate danger at this time, but ask anyone with information about her location to call Carmel Police Det. Smiley at 317-571-2500 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

When calling with information, Carmel police ask that you reference CPD case number 2023-46915.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.