IMPD seeks help finding 17-year-old Henry Ingram, missing since May

Henry Ingram was last seen in May, according to police.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives are seeking the public's help locating 17-year-old Henry Ingram of Indianapolis.



Ingram is described by police as being 5’,7”, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in the 3400 block of North Onley St, according to police.

Ingram may require medical attention.



If you have information on her whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip.

You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.