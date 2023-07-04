Silver Alert issued for missing Betty Capps of Mecca

Betty J. Capps, 68, was last seen on June 29 and is believed to be in extreme danger.

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued for Betty J. Capps, 68.

The Parke County Sheriff’s Department is investigating Capps' disappearance.

She is described by police as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Capps has a tattoo of a butterfly on her right leg.

She may be driving a gray 2007 Ford Focus with Indiana registration 190TPH.

Capps is missing from Mecca, Indiana which is 64 miles east of Indianapolis and was last seen on Thursday, June 29, 2023. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Betty J. Capps, contact the Parke County Sheriff’s Department at 765-569-5413 or 911.

What's the difference between an Amber Alert and a Silver Alert?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.