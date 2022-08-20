Camby church, mobile grocery store vandalized

Gale and Lydia Watson said they're "picking up the pieces" after vandals destroyed the church and mobile grocery store they worked so hard to build.

INDIANAPOLIS — A church in Camby, Indiana, is cleaning up with the hopes of holding service there Sunday morning.

The pastor received a phone call that their church and mobile grocery store had been vandalized.

"She said, 'Hey, I'm sorry to tell you, but all the windows in the church have been busted out.' I said, 'Huh?'" Gale Watson said. "To see the windshield, the doors, all the side windows busted out."

Gale and Lydia Watson just opened the Neighborhood Bible Church on Camby Road in January. The couple is also considered Neighborhood Food Champions for the city of Indianapolis.

Their school bus was retrofitted to take groceries to people in need in Marion County.

"My daughter, Emma, said, 'Mommy, what about all of our hard work?' My son, Gale Jr., he just cried. So, it just broke us a little bit so right now, we're just picking up the pieces," Lydia said.

The couple said a nearby surveillance camera captured two young men seen using a two-by-four on the bus.

The Watsons said IMPD is investigating and might have a lead.