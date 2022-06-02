x
Crime

Police arrest 3 in Hamilton County covered bridge vandalism

The suspects are accused of vandalizing Potter's Bridge, off of Allisonville Road, on May 24, 2022.
Credit: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office identified the persons of interest in the vandalism of a covered bridge. Three of the four were arrested.

Police said the inside walls and decking of the bridge were spray painted. 

Police were able to get surveillance video of the suspects and released images on social media. People alerted investigators to the identities and that led to the arrests.

The sheriff's office posted: "Thank you to everyone who took the time to contact us and provide tips to help assist with this investigation!"

*Update: These individuals have all been identified and 3 of the individuals have been charged in this case. Thank you...

Posted by Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Indiana on Wednesday, June 1, 2022

