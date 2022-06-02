State Police arrest 2 in Anderson after finding drugs in SUV

One of the suspects tried to run from police before he was tased and subdued by troopers.

ANDERSON, Ind. — State Police arrested an Anderson man and woman on drug charges after a traffic stop early Thursday, and the man added to his potential charges by trying to flee during the arrest.

According to State Police, Justin Alfred Haynie, 37, gave a trooper a false name during the traffic stop at approximately 12:30 a.m. near Columbus Avenue and 53rd Street on Anderson's southeast side. Haynie was riding in the back seat of a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox that had expired plates, which led to the traffic stop.

Rachael Ellis, 40, was riding in the front seat when the SUV was stopped. After speaking with the driver, the trooper who made the initial stop called for an Anderson Police Department K-9 unit, and the dog indicated the presence of drugs in the vehicle.

A police search turned up approximately one gram of methamphetamine and various pills suspected to be fentanyl.

Police were eventually able to determine Haynie's real identity and found he was wanted in Marion County for other drug and alcohol charges. As he was being handcuffed, police say Haynie resisted arrest and tried to run, but was tackled by the first trooper and tased by another trooper after he continued to fight back while on the ground.

At that point, Haynie complied with the troopers and was taken to St. Vincent Hospital for a medical examination before he was taken to the Madison County Jail.

Haynie was arrested for escape, possession of meth and obstruction of justice, all felonies, and two misdemeanors for resisting arrest and false informing.

Ellis was also arrested on two felony drug charges.