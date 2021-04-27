Brownsburg unveiling Safe Haven Baby Box

It will be the 55th baby box in Indiana and the 63rd in the United States.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Brownsburg is getting a Safe Haven Baby Box, which will go live Friday, April 30.

The box will be at the Brownsburg Fire Territory Fire Station 131, located at 55 E. Main St. The public will be able to utilize it after an unveiling ceremony at 10:30 a.m.

The Brownsburg box will be the 55th in Indiana and the 63rd in the United States. The boxes allow new mothers who are unable or unwilling to take care of a newborn to anonymously drop off babies younger than 30 days old — no questions asked.

The Brownsburg baby box was made possible by community donors, including St. Malachy Catholic Church, St. Malachy Catholic Church Gabriel Project, St. Malachy Catholic Church Knights of Columbus, Council #12540 and the Brownsburg Sertoma Club.