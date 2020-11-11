Safe Haven Baby Box installed at Westfield fire station

The box will be available for public use Friday, Nov. 13.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The country's 51st Safe Haven Baby Box has been installed at a Westfield fire station.

The box at Westfield Fire Department's station #83 is the 47th box in the state of Indiana. The fire station's address is 17944 Grassy Branch Road.

The fire department and other officials involved in the installation will hold a ceremony for the box Friday, when it will become available for public use.

"I am pleased to see Westfield have a Safe Haven Baby Box," said Westfield Mayor Andy Cook. "While I hope it is never used, it is important that we have this available for a parent in crisis. Every baby deserves a chance and this program is one way to make that possible."

Monica Kelsey is the founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes. As an abandoned baby herself, Kelsey works to end infant abandonment across the nation.

In 2020 alone, five babies have been dropped off in baby boxes. Since the first baby box was introduced in 2016, nine babies have been dropped off.