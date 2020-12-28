50th Safe Haven Baby Box installed in Indiana

The box is located on the south side of the Danville Fire Department's main entrance.

DANVILLE, Ind. — Indiana's 50th Safe Haven Baby Box was installed Monday in the Danville Fire Station on Twinbridges Road.

The box is located on the south side of the station's main entrance. It allows a mother to surrender her newborn infant up to 30 days old with 100 percent anonymity.

Each box includes heating and cooling features, a sophisticated alarm system and a soft white light.

"This is a resource for those who feel like they've run out of options. In a perfect world, we'd hope this baby box is never used, but we knot it's not a perfect world," said Chief Rob Roberts, Danville Fire Department.

Around $20,000 was donated to the Danville Fire Department to cover the cost and installation of the baby box.