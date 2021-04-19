Boy, 2, struck and killed by truck in Greenwood mobile home park

Police say an employee of the Winterbrook Mobile Home community was driving a company truck when he struck the child Monday afternoon.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A two-year-old boy was struck and killed by a pick-up truck in a Greenwood neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Johnson County sheriff's deputies were called to the scene of the accident at the Winterbrook Mobile Home community on West Countyline Road just after 4:30 p.m.

Investigators say an employee of the mobile home park was driving a company-owned pick-up truck when he struck the child. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details about how the accident occurred were made available Monday evening. Police and the Johnson County Coroner's Office are still collecting information for their investigation into the crash.