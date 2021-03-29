Person seriously injured after being struck by vehicle at bus stop

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was seriously injured while waiting at a bus stop Monday evening.
Around 5:30 p.m., IMPD officers were called to a bus stop near 38th and Meridian streets.
When officers arrived, they found a male victim who had been struck by a vehicle.
The victim was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.
Police say the driver exited the vehicle and did not stay on scene.
IMPD has a person of interest in this incident but did not say if that person was the driver or passenger of the vehicle car.
The investigation is ongoing.