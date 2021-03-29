x
Person seriously injured after being struck by vehicle at bus stop

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was seriously injured while waiting at a bus stop Monday evening. 

Around 5:30 p.m., IMPD officers were called to a bus stop near 38th and Meridian streets. 

When officers arrived, they found a male victim who had been struck by a vehicle. 

The victim was transported to an area hospital in serious condition. 

Police say the driver exited the vehicle and did not stay on scene.

IMPD has a person of interest in this incident but did not say if that person was the driver or passenger of the vehicle car. 

The investigation is ongoing. 