Person seriously injured after being struck by vehicle at bus stop

Police say the driver exited the vehicle and did not stay on scene.

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was seriously injured while waiting at a bus stop Monday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m., IMPD officers were called to a bus stop near 38th and Meridian streets.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim who had been struck by a vehicle.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

Police say the driver exited the vehicle and did not stay on scene.

IMPD has a person of interest in this incident but did not say if that person was the driver or passenger of the vehicle car.