Married couple's business helps get Indy moving after winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the companies working overtime to get those secondary streets cleared in your neighborhood is getting some extra attention.

While the state may take care of the major roads, it's those contracted snowplows that take care of everything else.

"This was one of the worst I've seen. I don't think I've worked in a storm this bad," said Andre Long.

Andre Long and his wife Tonya have been working countless hours this week plowing and shoveling as well as salting roads, parking lots and driveways.

"It's been busy, mind-boggling, it keeps your wheels turning," said Andre.

Andre has loved snow all his life. In fact, he was born in a blizzard in 1978.

"I was actually born in the house because the ambulance couldn't get down the street. The neighbors had to shovel the side street to the main road so they could get the ambulance in," Andre said.

That is what inspired him and his wife Tonya to start their landscaping and snow removal business, ATL Enterprise, to help keep other people safe during winter storms. Their team serves communities inside and outside the city.

"We get the job done so they can get in and do their job. It's helping one that helps the others," said Andre.

ATL Enterprise is one of the many Black-owned businesses making its mark on the city. The minority-owned company was recently honored as the Vendor of the Week by the city's Office of Minority and Women Business Development.

Andre said it comes from the heart.

"I feel honored. It's amazing to know that people depend on you. They're counting on you to come out to make sure that you can come and get a school open so the kids can go to school. You got doctors' offices and veterinarians. We touch them all," said Andre.

After a slow winter, Andre said last week made up for it.