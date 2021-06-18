Juneteenth pop-up shop to help support Black-owned businesses

The event runs from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at 8119 East Washington Street in Indianapolis, just east of Franklin Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 30 local businesses will participate in the Juneteenth "Buy Black" pop-up shop on Indy's east side Saturday.

"I really wanted to create a platform for everybody in the city to buy Black on Juneteenth," said event organizer Aignea Pope.

The pop-up shop will also have a live DJ, food from local restaurants and provide Juneteenth education for all those that attend.