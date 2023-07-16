Bicyclist dead after hit-and-run crash on Indy's east side

The crash happened Saturday around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of East 34th Street and Leland Avenue, near Emerson Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a bicyclist was hit and killed by a car that left the scene Saturday night on the city's east side.

Around 11:30 p.m. on July 15, police responded to a report of a person struck near the intersection of East 34th Street and Leland Avenue, near Emerson Avenue.

Officers arrived and found a man in the street. Preliminarily, officers believe the man was riding a bike eastbound when he was hit by a car that was also also going eastbound and didn't stay at the scene.

Medics took the victim to a hospital in critical condition, but he later died from his injuries.

The Marion County Coroner's Office will release the man's identity once family is notified.

Police have not released information about a suspect or suspect vehicle at this time.