Bicyclist killed in Anderson crash

The crash was reported around 5:45 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Main Street and Haverhill Drive, north of East 38th Street.
ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police are investigating after a bicyclist was killed in a crash with an SUV in Anderson Monday evening.

Around 5:45 p.m. on July 3, the Anderson Police Department Crash Team responded to the intersection of Main Street and Haverhill Drive, north of East 38th Street, for the crash involving a Nissan SUV, driven by a female Anderson resident, and bicycle, ridden by a male.

The bicyclist suffered a serious head injury and was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The male's identity will be released after his family has been notified by the Madison County Coroner's Office.

The driver remained at the scene and has cooperated with the investigation. 

The crash remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Nick Durr at 765-648-6660 or Det. CJ Christian at 765-648-6089.

