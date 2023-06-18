Bicyclist, 13, struck by hit-and-run driver near Wilkinson

It happened around 10 p.m. Saturday on State Road 109 at County Road 650 North.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Hancock County police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck a teenager riding a bicycle late Saturday.

It happened around 10 p.m. on State Road 109 at County Road 650 North near Wilkinson.

A sheriff's department spokesperson said a passerby found the boy laying on the ground next to a bicycle and called 911. It's not known how long the child was on the ground before he was found.

He was transported by air ambulance to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis in critical condition.

Police believe the suspect vehicle may have damage to the front, right and passenger side.

Sheriff's investigators are searching for clues in the case. People who live in the area of State Road 109 between State Road 234 and the Dollar General in Wilkinson are asked to check their security camera footage from between 9:45 p.m. and 10:10 p.m. Saturday.

Police also want to hear from anyone who was driving in that area about the same time and saw anything that may help. If you have video or information that could assist in the investigation, you're asked to call the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 317-477-1199.

(Editor's note: This story was updated to reflect that the age of the person struck is 13 years old, not 15 as we were originally advised.)