Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site hosts free tours in honor of former president's birthday

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana celebrated the 23rd president's 190th birthday on Sunday, Aug. 20.
Benjamin Harrison is the only president who has ever been elected from the state of Indiana. On Sunday, the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site hosted free tours of his home to celebrate the former president's birthday.
The museum also offered cake, refreshments, and even a chance to sing happy birthday to Harrison.
Benjamin Harrison served as a U.S. Senator from Indiana from 1881-1887 before becoming president in 1889. Harrison served as President of the United States from 1889-1893.