People party like a president during July 4th festivities at Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site

INDIANAPOLIS — People were partying like a president on July 4, the 23rd president to be exact.

During the social, people learned more about America's Hoosier president, Benjamin Harrison, who (fun fact) began the tradition of asking Americans to hang flags outside their homes, schools and businesses.