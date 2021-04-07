People party like a president during July 4th festivities at Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site

INDIANAPOLIS — People were partying like a president on July 4, the 23rd president to be exact.
Before the fireworks, people went to the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site for an Independence Day Social.
Between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., visitors got to experience the Fourth of July just as President Benjamin Harrison did at his very own home in Indianapolis.
Visitors enjoyed a free day of festivities at the site including tours of the home, ice cream and a live band with patriotic music.
During the social, people learned more about America's Hoosier president, Benjamin Harrison, who (fun fact) began the tradition of asking Americans to hang flags outside their homes, schools and businesses.
