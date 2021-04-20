Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site looking at $6 million renovation

Construction begins later this month or in early May.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site is preparing for a $6 million makeover of its grounds and the National Historic Landmark home of the 23rd president of the United States.

Construction begins later this month or in early May. The project, called "Old Glory, New Vision," is almost fully funded thanks to grants from The Arthur Jordan Foundation and Lilly Endowment Inc. A series of smaller donations have left the project short about $500,000.

The project will include the following:

The Johnson-Floyd Family Presidential Commons will feature a beautiful wood and glass portico to greet visitors. The Presidential Commons will be the entry way into Citizenship Plaza with limestone viewing cases featuring America’s founding documents and “The Book of History” honoring naturalized citizens.

will feature a beautiful wood and glass portico to greet visitors. The Presidential Commons will be the entry way into Citizenship Plaza with limestone viewing cases featuring America’s founding documents and “The Book of History” honoring naturalized citizens. The Stan & Sandy Hurt Presidential Promenade will guide visitors to the home of the 23rd President, following the “footsteps of the founders,” with a president represented each step along the way.

will guide visitors to the home of the 23rd President, following the “footsteps of the founders,” with a president represented each step along the way. A new neighborway will connect Pennsylvania and Delaware Streets, enhancing walkability and bikeability. In conjunction with the recently completed Talbott Street restoration. This beautifully landscaped neighborhood connector will help restore accessibility that was lost with the construction of the interstate system in Indianapolis 50 years ago.

will connect Pennsylvania and Delaware Streets, enhancing walkability and bikeability. In conjunction with the recently completed Talbott Street restoration. This beautifully landscaped neighborhood connector will help restore accessibility that was lost with the construction of the interstate system in Indianapolis 50 years ago. New signature signage will highlight the Presidential Site’s presence to thousands of vehicles driving up Delaware Street daily and to the more than 170,000 motorists on I- 65/70 with a prominent new Centennial flagpole that will fly both the American and presidential flags.

will highlight the Presidential Site’s presence to thousands of vehicles driving up Delaware Street daily and to the more than 170,000 motorists on I- 65/70 with a prominent new Centennial flagpole that will fly both the American and presidential flags. Residence enhancements: In addition to investing in the continued preservation of the National Historic Landmark residence, exciting enhancements to the first, second and third floors will make the museum even more engaging for students, visitors and scholars.

“Benjamin Harrison once said, ‘Great lives don’t go out, they go on.’ But it takes engaged citizens to keep the torch of good citizenship burning--and ready to hand off to the next generation,” says Charlie Hyde, President & CEO of the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site. “We are setting the stage for a stunning transformation of the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site. One that will increase our visibility and create a more civically engaged community by improving livability and offering new outdoor educational opportunities and events accessible to everyone.”