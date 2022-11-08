Beech Grove basketball coach charged with possessing and dealing cocaine, suspended by district

Mike Renfro faces charges of possession of cocaine, dealing cocaine, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, and public intoxication.

INDIANAPOLIS — Beech Grove boys basketball coach and teacher Mike Renfro has been suspended by the district after he was arrested for possession and dealing of cocaine.

Court records indicate Renfro faces charges of possession of cocaine, dealing cocaine, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, and public intoxication after being arrested on Monday, Aug. 8.

In a statement sent to students and staff at Beech Grove City Schools on Wednesday, superintendent Dr. Laura Hammack said she was informed that Renfro was arrested by the Henry County Sheriff's Department and has been suspended pending further investigation.

"Like you, I am deeply troubled by these allegations," Hammack said in the statement. "The district intends to fully cooperate with law enforcement officers as they conduct their investigation. Because this is an ongoing investigation, there is little else we can share now."

Renfro bonded out of jail and is scheduled for a initial hearing on the charges on Aug. 30, court records indicate.

Renfro led the Beech Grove boys basketball team to its first state championship in school history in March.

Hammock's full statement to Beech Grove City Schools students and staff:

August 10, 2022

Dear Families and Staff:

I am writing with some very troubling news. Earlier this evening, I was informed that a Beech Grove High School teacher and coach, Mr. Mike Renfro, was arrested by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department on numerous charges, including possessing and dealing drugs.

Like you, I am deeply troubled by these allegations. Mr. Renfro has been suspended pending further investigation. The district intends to fully cooperate with law enforcement officers as they conduct their investigation. Because this is an ongoing investigation, there is little else we can share now. However, we know that when events like this happen, the entire school and district are impacted. We want to ensure that you have the appropriate support during this difficult time. School officials and district counselors will be available to answer students' questions during the next several days.

Some in our community may understandably question the district’s hiring practices and how something like this could happen. Please know that the individual in question passed all criminal and other background checks required during the hiring process. However, as a district, we will review our human resources practices and address any potential areas of concern.

While we will share more details regarding this investigation when we can do so, our focus now will continue to be on our students and their physical and social-emotional wellbeing.

Sincerely,

Dr. Laura Hammack, Superintendent