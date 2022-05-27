Estimated $1 million in cocaine discovered in Putnam County traffic stop

Police said the semi was traveling from Phoenix, Arizona, to Indianapolis.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — A traffic stop by an Indiana State Trooper in Putnam County on Thursday led to the discovery of an estimated $1 million in cocaine.

Around 4 p.m. on May 26, an Indiana State Trooper stopped a semi at the 37 mile marker of Interstate 70 eastbound, roughly four miles west of Cloverdale, for a routine compliance inspection.

The driver of the semi, identified as 38-year-old Leonardo Hernandez, of Miami, Florida, was traveling with one passenger. During the conversation with the two, the trooper observed what State Police described as criminal indicators.

A consent search revealed around 44 pounds of suspected cocaine, with an estimated street value of $1 million, police said. Hernandez and 24-year-old Rolando Bermudez Acevedo, of Orlando, Florida, were taken into custody and transported to the Putnam County Jail.

Hernandez and Acevedo are both facing preliminary felony charges of dealing a narcotic drug and possession of a narcotic drug, according to State Police.