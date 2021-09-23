Annual GermanFest to feature new street festival layout

INDIANAPOLIS — The 13th Annual GermanFest, hosted by the Athenaeum Foundation, is set to take place Oct. 19 and will feature a new street festival-style layout to allow for social distancing and additional vendors.
The event, a celebration of German heritage and its contributions to modern Hoosier culture, is scheduled to occur from noon to 8 p.m. along Michigan and New Jersey streets outside the Athenaeum.
Highlights include wiener dog races, a beer stein holding competition, and live music.
"We've been excited to announce the new permanent layout for GermanFest and look forward to kicking off festivities this October in a safe and innovative way," Craig Mince, Athenaeum Foundation President, said in a statement. "GermanFest has a longstanding history of celebrating German heritage while bringing people together from all different backgrounds, and we look forward to seeing you all at this must-attend festival."
This year GermanFest will require all attendees 12 and older to show a physical vaccination card and photo ID, or negative COVID-19 test result in order to be admitted. Details on the policies can be found here.
More information on GermanFest can be found at athenaeumfoundation.org.