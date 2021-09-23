Indy Chicken and Beer Fest debuts Saturday

The festival will include DJs, a wing eating contest and guests can vote for who they think has the best chicken in Indy.

INDIANAPOLIS — A total of 30 vendors, including breweries and restaurants, will converge in downtown Indianapolis Saturday, Sept. 25 for the first-ever Chicken and Beer Festival.

It will run from 1–9 p.m. at the Pavilion at Pan Am.

"Everybody will be serving up their unique flair at this festival," said Bradley Houser, event organizer. "You can expect great music, awesome food, atmosphere and hopefully great weather."

The festival will include DJs, a wing eating contest and guests can vote for who they think has the best chicken in Indy. It will also feature beer from four local breweries.

A portion of the proceeds made will go the Hospitality Relief Fund.

"It's all to benefit hospitality workers that were affected during COVID," Houser said.