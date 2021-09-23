Second Indy Night Market set for Saturday night

The second Indy Night Market promises an evening of food, music and family-friendly activities at the corner of Meridian and 30th streets.

INDIANAPOLIS — Just in time to welcome the fall season, Growing Places Indy announced the return of the Indy Night Market on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

This is the second Indy Night Market and promises to fill the evening with food, music and family-friendly activities in the parking lot across Meridian and 30th streets from the Children's Museum on the city's near north side.

Starting at 6 p.m. and running until 10 p.m. at 2955 N. Meridian St, the market features the city’s diverse offerings and supports up-and-coming food entrepreneurs and small businesses while visitors explore historic neighborhoods.

Among the dozens of local vendors are CIBO Catering & Events, The Botanical Bar, Sip & Share Wines, Vietnamese Eggroll Bar, Lawrence Community Gardens, Shisha Candles and Brewer Bakes.

The pet-friendly festival will also feature a Kids Corner with family-friendly activities as well as live entertainment.

Growing Places Indy partnered with the Be Nimble Foundation to launch a crowdfunding campaign that raised over $15,000 in donations from 101 patrons. The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority matched with another $15,000 grant through its CreatINg Places program with the aim of generating public involvement in the selection of creative improvements within their own communities.