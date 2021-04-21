x
Arcadia man dies in fall from hunting blind

It happened late Wednesday morning near Covington in Fountain County.
FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers say an Arcadia man died Wednesday morning in a hunting mishap in Fountain County.

Police were called to the 2000 block of West Snoddy Road at about 11 a.m. on a report that a person had fallen from an elevated hunting blind. 

The location is south of Covington, Indiana.

According to a media advisory from IDNR, 69-year-old Jimmy Grider fell about eight feet. He was pronounced dead by the county coroner. An autopsy has been scheduled.

Police said Grider was not wearing a full body harness or any other climbing safety gear at the time of the incident. 

Indiana Conservation Officers offer this reminder:

The most common hunting related injuries are accidents involving tree stands and elevated platforms.  All Hoosiers are urged to wear a full body safety harness when ascending and descending elevated platforms. Get more information here.  

