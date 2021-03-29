DNR investigating 2nd shooting death of young bald eagle

Conservations officers are investigating after another bald eagle was found shot to death.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Indiana — Conservation officers are investigating the shooting death of a juvenile bald eagle in Sullivan County. It's the second time in just a few weeks officers have dealt with a fatally shot bald eagle.

Officers located the second eagle in a tree in northern Sullivan County near Shelburn. Officers got the eagle from the tree and found it had been shot. They believe the shooting occurred in early January.

The first bald eagle shot was discovered in a southern Vigo County on March 10.

Officers determined that juvenile eagle was killed from a gunshot to the breast area.

A $2,000 reward is being offered by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and Indiana Turn-in-a-Poacher, Inc. (TIP) to anyone with information leading to a conviction of the responsible person.