Search underway for missing Wabash River boater

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers are searching for a missing boater after a boat was found overturned in the Wabash River. The missing boater has been identified as Terry L. Evans, 64, of Danville, Illinois.

The report of the overturned boat came in Friday near the Duke Energy Plant in Vermillion County.

A Duke Energy employee called 911 after seeing the overturned boat near a low head dam located on a feeder creek along the Wabash River.