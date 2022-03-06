x
Annual golf tournament dedicated to continue Tyler Trent's mission to support cancer research

In the tournament's first year, the tournament raised over $100,000 dollars.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tyler Trent is remembered as the courageous Purdue super fan who passed away from cancer in January of 2019.

He was passionate about supporting cancer research and his parents, Tony and Kelly, have continued his mission through a foundation and the Tee Off for Tyler Charity Golf Classic

In 2021, the inaugural golf tournament raised over $100,000 dollars, with proceeds going directly to cancer research.

At the opening ceremony of this year’s outing, the Trents will present a check for $25,000 to both the Riley Children’s Foundation Tyler Trent Cancer Research Endowment and Purdue University Center for Cancer Research Tyler Trent Cancer Research Endowment. 

All of that money was brought in through the golf event and their goal is to reach the $100,000 mark again in 2022.

The event is sold out but there is an online silent auction. Donations are also accepted.

