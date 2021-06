The 144-player event, benefitting the Tyler Trent Foundation, honors the Purdue superfan and his legacy.

INDIANAPOLIS — The inaugural "Tee Off for Tyler" charity golf classic is set for June 28 at Bridgewater Country Club.

The 144-player event, benefitting the Tyler Trent Foundation, honors the late Purdue superfan and his legacy.

13News spoke with Tyler’s parents. Click on the media player to see Taylor Tannebaum’s interview.