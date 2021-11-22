Anderson Community Schools to go to e-learning Tuesday due to bus driver shortage

The district apologized for the short notice and said teachers will be available to answer questions electronically.

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson Community Schools said they will operate on an e-learning schedule Tuesday, November 23, due to a shortage of bus drivers.

Teachers will be available from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to answer questions electronically.

The school district said they will resume in-person instruction following the Thanksgiving break.

The district apologized for the short notice, but said the situation is outside of their control.

Anderson schools had faced closures earlier in the month due to teachers calling off of work during contract negotiations.

The district and the Anderson Federation of Teachers reached a tentative agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement Nov. 8.