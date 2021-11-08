Anderson Community Schools, teachers union reach tentative contract agreement

School officials said the contract offer must now be approved by union membership and the school board.

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson Community Schools and the Anderson Federation of Teachers reached a tentative agreement Monday on a new collective bargaining agreement.

The new contract would provide teachers with a base salary increase and a series of stipends over the next two years.

“The success of our school corporation depends on our ability to recruit and retain the best educators for our students,” said Randy Harrison, president of the AFT and Dr. Joe Cronk, superintendent for ACS, in a joint statement. “This new collective bargaining agreement demonstrates our shared commitment in doing so. We are pleased that we can now move forward with a renewed focus and enthusiasm around advancing our school corporation.”

The AFT' membership must now vote on the agreement. Then, the ACS' Board of Trustees must approve it.

In addition to teachers, other certified and non-certified staff members represented by the AFT will also receive a pay increase and stipends under the tentative agreement.

The ACS Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.

ACS closed unexpectedly for three days, with no option for e-learning on one of those days, due to a large of number of teachers calling off.

The district was reportedly struggling to find a compromise with teachers who want higher pay and lower insurance premiums. In the meantime, parents said they're concerned their child is caught in the middle.