94-year-old woman travels 300 miles to vote in presidential election

Mildred Madison has never missed a chance to vote since she was 21.

MICHIGAN, USA — A 94-year-old Michigan woman traveled more than the extra mile to vote in this year's election.

She went hundreds of extra miles to cast her ballot — 300 to be exact.

"Vote, but know who you are voting for and why," Mildred Madison said.

Madison has never missed the chance to vote, in any election, since she was 21.

She was married at the age of 17 and four kids, but that never slowed her down.

In fact, she spent her life devoted to improving the community, form being a PTA volunteer at her children's school all the way to becoming the president of The League of Women Voters of Cleveland and Detroit.

She even ran for her office herself.

"When I found out my councilman was not doing what he was supposed to do, I ran against him and I became a council-person," she said.

In 2006, she helped improve the absentee ballot process in Detroit. She said civic engagement is a must.

"Women, especially black women, were the last ones that got the power to vote," Madison said.

She's currently staying with family in a suburb of Chicago and when she did not receive her absentee ballot, she asked her son to drive her to the Coleman Young Municipal Center in Detroit to vote Monday.

The drove there and back the same day.

Madison told CNN she voted for Joe Biden and shared that she went to Howard University — the same college Kamala Harris attended. They were in the same sorority.