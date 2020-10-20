4 dead in COVID-19 outbreak at Lebanon long-term care facility

There are 37 residents and employees who have tested positive for the virus at Signature Healthcare at Parkwood. Four residents have died.

LEBANON, Indiana — The Boone County Health Department has confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak at Signature Healthcare at Parkwood in Lebanon. There are 37 residents and employees who have tested positive for the virus. Four residents have died as a result.

The Indiana State Department of Health is working with the facility to provide aid in the form of support, additional testing, and other mitigation efforts.

Boone County health officials are reminding the public to stay vigilant as it relates to stopping the spread of the virus. Boone County, like the state as a whole, is seeing record-breaking numbers of COVID-19 cases, and expect the flu season to bring more troubles.

