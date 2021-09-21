9-year-old Indianapolis boy in the running for best mullet in America

Greyson Reynolds is hoping to take the top prize for his classic 1980s-style hairdo.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis boy is hoping to be recognized as having the best kid's mullet in America after a Facebook contest.

Greyson Reynolds, 9, entered the contest put on by USA Mullet Championships. He made it to the second round of competition — the top 100 kids.

The group posts photos of each entry, and those with the most likes move on to the next round. Voting for the second round is open through 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 22.

To vote, click on Greyson's photo and "like" it. The 15 kids with the most likes or reactions on their photos will automatically move on to the next round. The judges will pick an additional 10 kids to move on as well, rounding out the top 25.

The winner of the contest will get $2,500. Second and third places will get gift sets from the USA Mullet Championships.

