3-year-old accidentally shoots self in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind — Lafayette police said a 3-year-old was taken to the hospital after they accidentally shot themself Saturday.

Police were called to a report of a child who had been shot in the 1400 block of Broadway Street, near Wabash Avenue, around 5:45 p.m.

Investigators determined the child had found a loaded gun inside the house and, at some point, it was accidentally fired.

The child was taken to a hospital for a graze wound and later released.