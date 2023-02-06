x
3-year-old accidentally shoots self in Lafayette

Investigators determined the child had found a loaded gun inside the house and, at some point, it was accidentally fired.
Credit: Adobe Stock/vmargineanu

LAFAYETTE, Ind — Lafayette police said a 3-year-old was taken to the hospital after they accidentally shot themself Saturday.

Police were called to a report of a child who had been shot in the 1400 block of Broadway Street, near Wabash Avenue, around 5:45 p.m.  

Investigators determined the child had found a loaded gun inside the house and, at some point, it was accidentally fired. 

The child was taken to a hospital for a graze wound and later released. 

Police said the incident is still under investigation, and no arrests have been made as of Monday afternoon.

