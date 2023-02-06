x
Crime

4 teens arrested for beating Lafayette man with a hammer

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Four teenagers were arrested for severely beating a man with a hammer in Lafayette on Sunday. 

Police were called just after 5 p.m. on Feb. 5 to a report of a man being beaten with a hammer outside of apartments in the 1500 block of Holloway Drive

Officers arrived to find 32-year-old Hugo Ortiz Guzman, of Lafayette, severely beaten. He was taken to an Indianapolis hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

A suspect vehicle description was put out to officers. They found the vehicle near Holloway and Vernon drives. 

Police arrested two 18-year-olds from Lafayette, identified as Daniel Rico-Cortes and Osvaldo Ortiz-Rodriguez. They also arrested a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, both of whom weren't identified because of their ages.

All four teens were charged with aggravated battery and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. The juveniles were put in secure detention. 

