4 teens arrested for beating Lafayette man with a hammer

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Four teenagers were arrested for severely beating a man with a hammer in Lafayette on Sunday.

Police were called just after 5 p.m. on Feb. 5 to a report of a man being beaten with a hammer outside of apartments in the 1500 block of Holloway Drive.

Officers arrived to find 32-year-old Hugo Ortiz Guzman, of Lafayette, severely beaten. He was taken to an Indianapolis hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A suspect vehicle description was put out to officers. They found the vehicle near Holloway and Vernon drives.

Police arrested two 18-year-olds from Lafayette, identified as Daniel Rico-Cortes and Osvaldo Ortiz-Rodriguez. They also arrested a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, both of whom weren't identified because of their ages.