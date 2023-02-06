Man killed in shooting outside Lafayette apartments

Police found a man who had been shot and killed outside Sunday, near the Bay Pointe and Pheasant Run apartment complexes.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A man was killed in a shooting Sunday morning outside an apartment complex in Lafayette.

Police said the shooting happened near the Bay Pointe and Pheasant Run apartment complexes, which are just north of the intersection of Concord Road and Brady Lane.

Lafayette police were called to a report of multiple shots fired in the area just before 12:45 a.m.

Officers arrived to find a dead man outside who had been shot.

The Lafayette Police Department said the shooting appears to have been targeted. No arrests have been made as of Monday afternoon.