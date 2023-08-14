3 men found dead in car outside IPS school on city's northwest side

Police found three men dead at the 6100 block of Gateway Drive, near 38th Street and North High School Road, around 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 14.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after three people were found dead in a car that was parked in an Indianapolis Public Schools lot Monday morning on the city's northwest side.

Police confirmed another male in the car was taken to a hospital but did not share an update on his condition.

Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma.

An IPS spokesperson shared the following statement:

"Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) is aware of an incident this morning outside of Jonathan Jennings School 109. A car, with several deceased people and one intoxicated person inside, was parked on a lot at the school. Buses to school were rerouted to avoid the scene. IMPD and IPS Police are on the scene and investigating.