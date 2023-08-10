Man charged for alleged role in deadly west Indianapolis shooting

The victim was found in the 3500 block of West 12th Street on Monday, Feb. 13.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives arrested a 39-year-old man Tuesday for his alleged role in a deadly shooting on Indianapolis' west side in February.

Troy Briscoe has been formally charged with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, online court records indicate.

Around 10 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, officers responded to the 3500 block of West 12th Street, near North Berwick Avenue, for a report of a person down.

Officers found a woman, later identified as 30-year-old Sabrina Gail Cowan, with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead a short time later at Eskenazi Hospital.

During their investigation, detectives identified Briscoe as a suspect. He was arrested "thanks to cooperation from witnesses," IMPD said in a statement.

On Aug. 7, the Marion County Prosecutor's Office filed a warrant on Briscoe in the case. Briscoe was being held in the Marion County Criminal Justice Center on unrelated charges at the time, IMPD said.

On Aug. 8, he was arrested on the warrant.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective James Hurt at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email James.Hurt@indy.gov.