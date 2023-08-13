IMPD investigates death as homicide after responding to fight a week earlier

IMPD is investigating a person's death as a homicide after officers responded to a fight involving the victim the week before.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating one person's death as a homicide after officers responded to a fight involving the victim the week before.

North District officers arrived to 3500 N Capital Ave. June 1 on a report of a person assaulted, when they found two adult family members fighting.

According to IMPD just one week later, June 7, 2023, they learned one of the people that was fighting had died.

The Marion County Coroner's Office determined the death to be a homicide on August 11. The MCCO will release the name of the decedent’s name.

The case is still under investigation.