Teen, 2 others injured in crash on Indy's south side

All three people who were injured were riding in an SUV when it was in a crash with a semi-truck on South East Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were hospitalized following a crash between an SUV and a semi-truck on the south side of Indianapolis on Saturday night.

Officers were called at around 7 p.m. to a serious bodily injury crash in the 5900 block of South East Street, near Edgewood Avenue.

A teenager was ejected from the SUV in the crash. IMPD said he was taken to an area hospital in serious but stable condition.

A man, also in the SUV, was extracted by firefighters and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Another person in the SUV, a woman, was also injured. Police said her injuries were non-life-threatening.

The semi-truck driver remained on the scene and, police said, is cooperating with the investigation.

Crash investigators were called to the scene and are actively investigating.