x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Teen, 2 others injured in crash on Indy's south side

All three people who were injured were riding in an SUV when it was in a crash with a semi-truck on South East Street.
Credit: WTHR
Three people were hospitalized following a crash between an SUV and a semi-truck on the south side of Indianapolis on Saturday night.

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were hospitalized following a crash between an SUV and a semi-truck on the south side of Indianapolis on Saturday night.

Officers were called at around 7 p.m. to a serious bodily injury crash in the 5900 block of South East Street, near Edgewood Avenue. 

A teenager was ejected from the SUV in the crash. IMPD said he was taken to an area hospital in serious but stable condition. 

A man, also in the SUV, was extracted by firefighters and taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

Another person in the SUV, a woman, was also injured. Police said her injuries were non-life-threatening. 

The semi-truck driver remained on the scene and, police said, is cooperating with the investigation.

Crash investigators were called to the scene and are actively investigating. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Emily Cline: Apple cinnamon crisp

Before You Leave, Check This Out