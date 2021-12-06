20 Christmas trees stolen from sales lot at east Indianapolis church

The tree sales program is the only fundraiser of the year at the East 10th Street Church of God.

INDIANAPOLIS — An east Indianapolis church fundraiser took a troubling financial hit recently when someone stole 20 Christmas trees from their sales lot.

In a message to 13News, East 10th Street Church of God Pastor David Pruett said the tree sales fundraiser allows their small congregation to help others and provide events for the community.

The church shared surveillance camera images of a car which they suggest was involved in at least some of the thefts. One photo shows a stack of Christmas trees extending from the rear of the vehicle.

Pruett said friends of the church have reached out with offers of donations to help offset the loss.

If you want to make a contribution, the church CashApp ID is $E10thCOG