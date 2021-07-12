Ruoff Music Center hosts drive-thru Christmas lights display for 1st time

The 1-mile "Magic of Lights" drive-thru experience is open in Noblesville through Jan. 2, 2022.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Ruoff Music Center is inviting guests to check out a new Christmas lights drive-thru display in Noblesville.

"Magic of Lights" is open through Jan. 2, 2022 and operates on the following schedule:

Mondays-Thursdays: 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. (advance tickets: $25; day-of-show tickets at the gate: $35)

Fridays-Sundays: 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. (advance tickets: $35; day-of-show tickets at the gate: $45)

The 1-mile drive-thru experience uses the latest LED technology and digital animations for its themed light displays, including "12 Days of Christmas," "Winter Wonderland" and "The Nightmare Before Christmas."

All ticket prices are per vehicle, not per person. Limos, party buses and bus-sized vehicles are not permitted.

Click here to purchase tickets in advance.