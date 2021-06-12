'Christmas at the Zoo' returns to Indianapolis for 53rd year

Lights have been added this year along with opportunities to visit with Santa and his reindeer and check out some of the many wintertime animals out this season.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo is returning the nation's longest-running holiday zoo lights event this year.

"We have been growing more and more since then and we feel we do it the very best here," said Carla Knapp with the Indianapolis Zoo.

"We have tigers, we have sea lions, seals, walruses. We also have a new exhibit in our encounters area featuring arctic foxes," said Knapp. "These are just beautiful animals. Snowy white fur and really perfect for wintertime."