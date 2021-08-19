1954 Butler grad's wish to meet mascot Blue is fulfilled

Wayne Fairburn, 93, is a Navy veteran and was a teacher and principal for nearly 40 years.

FISHERS, Ind. — The Butler University mascot was cheering on someone new Thursday.

A resident of Independence Village of Fishers South says it's always been his dream to meet Blue.

Wayne Fairburn received his Masters of Science degree from Butler in 1954.

His wife said they would make it to every game they could, even in the ice and snow.

Fairburn, now 93, enlisted in the United States Navy at 18 and served as a medic for three years.

He was a teacher and a principal for over 38 years.

Fairburn was a favorite with neighborhood kids, who, according to his wife, always knocked on the door and asked him to play.

Now, she says Wayne's visit with Blue was an impactful way to brighten his day.

The visit was a complete surprise for Wayne, and he recognized the mascot immediately.